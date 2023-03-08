Restoring The Union
President Lincoln was interested in “Restoring The Union” and not starting a Civil War. Negotiation between the North and South always failed with the North insisting, “Our Common Country,” and the South insisting, “Our Two Countries.”
Lincoln was determined that if war occurred, it would be because the South fired the first shot. During the Civil War one of Lincoln’s famous quotations was that he couldn’t understand why he (Lincoln), who didn’t have the heart to kill a chicken, should be the head of this horrible bloodbath.
It is most unfortunate that prior to the 1860 presidential election, the United States Government was unable to solve problems between members in its government.