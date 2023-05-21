I read in [the] Wednesday May 17, paper the wonderful metamorphosis of The Lake Placid Depot Museum. Largely due to the late Jerry Pendarvis.
Can we now return his name to the road alongside the Publix Shopping center ?
Partly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms possible. High around 85F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%..
Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Partly cloudy skies after midnight. Low around 75F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Updated: May 21, 2023 @ 3:18 am
I read in [the] Wednesday May 17, paper the wonderful metamorphosis of The Lake Placid Depot Museum. Largely due to the late Jerry Pendarvis.
Can we now return his name to the road alongside the Publix Shopping center ?
Carole H Fields
Lake Placid
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.