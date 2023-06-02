Right man needs to be in White House
Marxists/Socialists have used “Trump hysteria” to steal American Democracy to put us on the path to a totalitarian future. The greatest threat to American democracy is a one-party state.
Scattered thunderstorms this morning, then mainly cloudy during the afternoon with thunderstorms likely. Heavy and torrential downpours at times. High near 85F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%..
Thunderstorms during the evening will give way to cloudy skies after midnight. Low 71F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
Updated: June 2, 2023 @ 4:35 am
Marxists/Socialists have used “Trump hysteria” to steal American Democracy to put us on the path to a totalitarian future. The greatest threat to American democracy is a one-party state.
The glaring evidence is the indoctrination and expense of climate change, cancel culture, white supremacy, and extremism. US involvement in Chinese virus research. Fauci’s lies about COVID-19, mandated vaccines that have caused the deaths of 5-600 Americans. President Biden’s agreement with the Taliban during the Afghanistan withdrawal. He will not negotiate a debt limit and cut federal spending. The undeniable impact on religious liberty. CRT is destroying our education system.
Massachusetts Institute of Technology estimates there are 22.1 million undocumented immigrants in the United States. President Biden says the border is closed. He could issue an Executive Order and put 100,000 troops on the border to stop illegals from entering because they are breaking US laws. Biden wants democratic votes because Marxists and the far left want to destroy America.
Democrat Jimmy Carter and Republican Secretary of State James Baker joined forces, creating the Carter-Baker Commission on Federal Election Reform to unify the nation. Their recommendations were to increase voter ID requirements; to minimize the use of mail-in ballots which has the greatest potential of voter fraud, ban ballot harvesting; to purge voter rolls of ineligible or fraudulent names; and allow election observers to ballot count without restraint or obstruction. Americans should demand these voter requirements.
President Biden is urging the Feds to issue Central Bank Digital Currency, which would surveil and control private financial transactions, and assets of law-abiding Americans. Every freedom-loving American should contact their congress representative and demand to vote YES on HS 1122, and S 887 that would prevent the Fed from issuing a CBDC and invading Americans’ privacy.
Blessings that have made the United States of America a “Shining City on a Hill” come from a good and gracious God. Every person of faith needs to petition God, to put His man in the White House in the 2024 election.
“O LORD God of our fathers, art not thou God in heaven? and rulest not thou over all the kingdoms of the heathen? and in thine hand is there not power and might, so that none is able to withstand thee?” 2 Chronicles 20:6
Betty Hendsbee
Sebring
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.