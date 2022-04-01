Rules of engagement
The comments from (a letter writer) did not clarify which memorial he was referencing (Tobler Park in Placid Lakes or the U.S. 27 S Veterans Memorial). One of the first ROEs in the military is to “make sure each member of the mission is familiar with the ROE.” The Veterans Memorial located at U.S. 27 S, was developed by the Highway Park Neighborhood Council, 106 Washington St., Lake Placid, Florida, 863-318-7481.
We make it easy for anyone with questions about the memorial or engraved bricks to contact us. Our sign at the memorial provides our name, website and mailing address. There is also a QR Code that can be scanned, which connects you directly to our website, which has additional contact information. All messages retrieved from our telephone and/or our website are responded to within 24 hours. We checked our data and so far, have no record of receiving a request and military information for engraving a brick for (this site).
We can’t speak about what occurs at the memorial for Tobler Park in Placid Lakes, however at the U.S. 27 S Veterans Memorial, we track all payments and all inquiries we receive, as well as contact the person to schedule the installation date and placement of their engraved brick. If (the writer) contacts us and provides a copy of the cancelled check, we will happily follow up and make amends if we are at fault.
Evelyn Colon
Lake Placid