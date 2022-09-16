Russia Dictator Putin’s future hope and dream

Venice, FL (34285)

Today

Variable clouds with scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly during the afternoon hours. Heavy and torrential downpours at times. High 83F. E winds shifting to S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Mostly cloudy with showers and a few thunderstorms. Low 73F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.