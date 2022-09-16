Russia Dictator Putin’s future hope and dream
Russian Dictator Putin’s future hope and dream is returning Russia’s borders to the Soviet Union’s former greatness. Like Hitler before him, Putin is convinced this can be done by conquering other countries using military force and fear. If Putin is able to somehow do this, Putin, like Hitler before him may be tempted obtaining allies to help him conquer and rule the world.
Ignoring Ukraine being conquered by Russia would be like the United States returning to its world isolation policy before Pearl Harbor was attacked. Not all Russians are in favor of this war with their neighbor Ukraine.
While supplying Ukraine with military equipment, the United States and intelligent world diplomats may be able to force a cease fire enabling Russia and Ukraine to establish a good mutual friendship like the United States and Japan established after World War II. (War is a waste of lives, inhabitants, and money and should never be allowed destroying our people and planet.)