Saddened by ignorance
As legal challenges continue to be levelled at former president Donald Trump, he and many of his followers continue to use heated rhetoric and threats of violence and retaliation against legal adversaries. Factual misrepresentations are repeated along with the threats of injury or harm to those who are involved in the legal cases against Mr. Trump. Let’s review some of the well-documented facts in this case.
First, there is no evidence of voter election fraud in the 2020 election. Stating something often or loudly does not make it true. Trump’s court challenges have lost in all but one instance (and that was on a non-fraud technicality). Many of the judges in these decisions have included those appointed by Trump. Rudy Giuliani told Republican Arizona House Speaker Rusty Bowers that his team “had theories but no data” in support of election fraud. Trump’s Attorney General, William Barr, has testified that Trump’s claims of election fraud are BS (bovine manure). Recently (Aug. 15, 2023) Mr. Trump promised to provide a “large, complex, detailed but irrefutable report that proves fraud in the 2020 election” on Monday, Aug. 21, 2023. We can only wait to see if such information is provided or, as in the past, that Trump’s promise goes unfulfilled.
Second, neither President Biden, Attorney General Garland, nor the Justice Department have lodged charges against Mr. Trump. Grand juries consisting of citizen peers in Florida, Washington, D.C. and Georgia reviewed evidence and determined it was sufficient to indict Mr. Trump and his colleagues and to bring those charges forward to juried trials that will determine innocence or guilt. We must await the trials and the decisions made by citizen jurors to determine guilt or innocence.
Third, historically threats of violence against witnesses, jurors, or civil servants who are doing their jobs has never been acceptable in the USA. It can be argued that Trump stating, “you go after me, I’ll come after you” is a direct threat against prosecutors, witnesses, and jury members.
Finally, many Trump supporters have indicated that they support Trump because he never admits error. Admitting to error is the action of an adult; continuing to claim things are true in the absence of evidence is not a virtue and may be a sign of significant cognitive or psychological issues. When I hear Mr. Trump and his supporters, I often feel saddened by the willful ignorance exhibited.