Make drinking water safe
Millions of our World War II veterans went to their graves without their pensions, also those who served in the Pacific War theater after World War II, a national disgrace. The Veterans Administration denied thousands of claims in over 50 years of claims.
Wake, Guam, Philippines, Pearl Harbor. The Pearl Harbor will cost over $250 billion. The cost should not be born by the American taxpayer but by the chemical companies that made the chemical. This is a national disgrace. All families who lost loved ones to herbicides should file against chemical companies and the VA.
In the future, all bottled water and water companies should be required to label all types of water used worldwide. To do less is to destroy the entire human race. Without the label requirement, we will not know what we are drinking.
Billie Jewett
Sebring