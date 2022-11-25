Safety net needs
to be saved
It seems as if Republicans have big plans for the middle class and poor.
First, they mean to ban all abortions nationwide with no exceptions.
Second, they mean to ban all contraceptives.
Third, and most meaningful to senior citizens, they mean to do away with Social Security and Medicare. Don’t know about you, but it would be hard to survive if I didn’t have my monthly Social Security check or payments for medical issues.
Getting rid of things that help the middle class and poor is number one on the Republican hit list since Ronald Reagan declared government the enemy of the people.
Check out our own Senator Rick Scott’s eleven point plan to destroy democracy. Marco Rubio is all for it. And Gov. DeSantis would go even further.
Save our safety net. Vote Blue.
Millie Grime
Sebring
