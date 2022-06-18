Same tired refrain
As we fall back into our comfort bubble of frequent gun murders, the same old refrain rings out about how sad we are that we’ve come to this and we offer the mundane ‘thoughts and prayers’ that we will be delivered from ourselves. The right wing grabs these opportunities to spout off about how gun violence can be quelled if we infuse our lives with religion and how removing religion from school signaled our decline into bad behavior. So everything will be OK if we cram religion into public school and our daily lives. I think not.
Moving on, the Rabid Right still spews its childish vitriol against any opposition, claiming they alone have the fix for all our shortcomings. They hide behind self righteousness and superstition so they may feel good about the quackery of their fantasy bubble. Anyone can plagiarize text from the Bible, a book of historical fiction often used as a tool to badger “the other”.
Hurling insults against that you disagree with, mixed with Bible verses makes the writer appear foolish and desperate. Let’s lose the ‘thoughts and prayers’, the hypocrisy and the profane use of religion. The evil in the world is to be found among those who use manipulation and lies to further a personal agenda.
It’s the same tired song that replays yet when the music stops, we find ourselves back where we started.
Give it a rest already.
Horace Markley
Sebring