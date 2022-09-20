Add another to the banned list
Concerned parents and educators have recently been removing books from school libraries at a record pace. In an effort to help these righteous citizens, one further book should be added to their list.
Updated: September 20, 2022 @ 5:53 am
This book contains tales of sex, greed, rape, violence, theft and outright immoral behavior. It starts with one brother murdering the other over a fit of jealous rage.
Exiles from Egypt invade Canaan and murder its inhabitants out of pure greed. Their reasoning was that the land had been promised to them in prophecy.
These same exiles raped and abused a woman throughout the night. She was placed on a donkey, and when found, was cut into 12 pieces.
A king had a seer’s head amputated because the oracle pointed out that the king and his brother’s wife were too friendly.
Children will have to read about the horror of every inhabitant of the earth drowned in a worldwide flood, save one family.
This book contains incest. After two cities are destroyed by fiery brimstone, the only surviving people are an old man and his daughters. The daughters get their father drunk and seduce him to get pregnant.
In an hideous display of lust, a king desires a woman. To achieve his lecherous goal, he has the woman’s husband killed in battle.
A desert radical is sentenced to the worst death possible. He is flogged mercilessly and then forced to carry a wooden cross to the city’s limits. He is nailed by the hands and feet to the cross where it takes him three days to die, having also been speared and forced to wear a crown of thorns.
Such debauchery is not suitable for our delicate kids. Move this to the top of the banned list.
Horace Markley
Sebring
