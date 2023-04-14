Save our country
No matter what you think of President Trump, you must vote for him to save our country.
If Trump is not elected by a wide enough margin that no amount of cheating can steal the election from him, our country will be lost forever.
If President Trump is not elected, the Dems will forever be able to tell you whom to vote for by dictating your choices. Dems will continue to use the DOJ, FBI, and IRS to intimidate and harass any opposition to them. There will forever be two forms of justice in America: one for the Dems and their cronies and the other for everyone else, which will guarantee that you will be guilty of something.
Does this sound like fascist Spain? Fascist Italy? Nazi Germany? Yes it does. This is where the Dems are taking us.
Don’t vote for President Trump for Trump or the GOP. Vote for President Trump for our country and vote for him for you.
Whatever they can do to President Trump, they will be able to do to you and in spades. You will have no rights or any ability to stop them.
Want to live under a dictator? Vote democrat.
Want to live in a free and prosperous country, our country, I urge you to vote for President Trump.
He is not perfect, who is, but at least he will protect your freedoms from your own weaponized government and will save our country.
Rocco Joseph Mazza
Sebring
