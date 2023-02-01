Scientific evidence
The headline on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, in the Highlands News-Sun reads, “School Board seeks corporal punishment back in Code of Conduct.” I could not believe what I was reading. My opposition to corporal punishment in schools is not based on some “woke ideology” that the right likes to claim whenever they want to subvert legitimate social injustice positions. But my opposition is based on scientific and Christian principles.
We are living in the 21st century, and the School Board considers corporal punishment to be a legitimate means of correcting children? This school board is being driven by their feelings on corporal punishment and not by scientific evidence. Or are there some other sinister reasons behind their thinking?
One only needs do a cursory Google Scholar search to reveal there is a plethora of scientific studies to show that corporal punishment impacts children negatively. Additionally, it can be considered as violence against a child, despite the Supreme Court suggesting that it should not be considered a form of cruel and inhuman punishment.
Then there are those among us that despite an abundance of scientific evidence will suggest that the Bible is their guide in disciplining children and oftentimes use Proverbs 22:15 that references the “rod of correction,” or even the idea of “he who spares the rod hates his son” – Proverbs 13:24. Again, it shows a lack of understanding even about the Bible. During biblical times a shepherd oftentimes carried both a rod and a staff, both were used to both guide the sheep and ward off predators. If one was used “to beat” do you Christians think that Psalms 23:4 should be rewritten when it says, “thy rod and thy staff they comfort me.” Which beating stick (rod) is considered a comfort?
Finally, again examining the scientific evidence, it has been shown that whenever corporal punishment is allowed to go on in schools, Black and brown children tend to get a disproportionate amount of that punishment. This is especially true for Black males. And this mindset is based on the American society’s thinking towards slavery that continues to find its way into our lives to this day and it appears that the school board wants this injustice to continue.
It is therefore critical that parents rise up and reject Chairperson Howerton’s position and the rest of the school board of trying to maintain an archaic, and draconian idea.