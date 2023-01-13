I recently returned from Panama and have several questions that I do not know if anyone can answer.
I am 81 years old and was traveling with my wife. Upon arriving at the Panama City Airport I checked my bags and since I requested a wheelchair, since I am 81 years old and somewhat disabled, I was taken to security where I was scanned and my carry-on bag was checked and then I was taken to the gate.
I had quite a bit of time before boarding so I walked to the Duty Free Store. While there my wife came to get me to let me know we had to go through security again back at the gate before we could board the plane because the flight was going to the USA. This was not as easy as the first security check as they had to wand by body since I have extensive artificial joints in my body. They also went through my carry-on bag, because there was a pair of blunt nose scizzors and a pair of tweezers, which they took out of the bag and then said they were alright and put them back.
Upon arriving at the Miami Airport I was required to show my passport and report where I was headed.
It is my understanding from the news that there has been 5 million-plus immigrants cross the border in Texas. These people do not have to be screened and there are several criminals that have been caught trying to cross the border. Those that do make it are given a phone, food, water, etc., and moved to other parts of the United States, which I understand that there is no tracking as to where they are going. We have no idea how many illegal drugs, and criminals are entering our country, but we do know that several cities have reported an increase in drug use. These people can apply for citizenship, but the process takes considerable time and most of these people end up on welfare rolls for an extended period of time.
My question is: If it requires the extra security screening for a citizen to re-enter the country, should not someone wanting to enter the country from Mexico have to submit the same process?