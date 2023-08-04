Sebring, our new home
We moved to Sebring about 15 months ago and so enjoy living here. When we first arrived, I went into the Caddyshack restaurant to check it out and grab a sandwich. (Good food). It was not busy, and the server took time to chat. I told her I was from a small town in southern Indiana, and she said, “I need to stop you right there. We call Sebring or Highlands County, southern Indiana, as there are so many Hoosiers here.” She said, “We call this the true southern Indiana!” It is true there are a lot more folks here from Indiana than I had anticipated.
To learn more about the activities and goings on in the community we started taking the Highlands News-Sun newspaper. It has been very helpful. One thing that has been a challenge for us is getting used to the abbreviations of the towns, schools and churches as written in the paper or used by organizations. Example: We attend Grace Bible Church or GBC. Avon Park is AP, as Lake Placid is LP. Sun N Lakes is SNL, and Country Club is CC. SFSU, South Florida State University. We are getting used to the abbreviations now. Although in the Sunday paper, July 30th, the article in Section D with the Heading: “ADA is part of DNA at UF/IFAs”. Well, I had to read that article to ascertain the intent of the story. (Maybe that’s why the abbreviation)! It made me curious as I read about “Florida AgrAbililty”.
Yes, Sebring is our new home, and it feels like home. I foresee a huge amount of growth coming to this area and would encourage the local city, town, and Highlands County leaders to get ahead of the growth curve that will be coming real soon. I wish the young people that have grown up here could see the future through an age 70-plus man’s eyes. Huge opportunities here! This has been and will continue to be a great place to raise a family.