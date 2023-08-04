Sebring, our new home

We moved to Sebring about 15 months ago and so enjoy living here. When we first arrived, I went into the Caddyshack restaurant to check it out and grab a sandwich. (Good food). It was not busy, and the server took time to chat. I told her I was from a small town in southern Indiana, and she said, “I need to stop you right there. We call Sebring or Highlands County, southern Indiana, as there are so many Hoosiers here.” She said, “We call this the true southern Indiana!” It is true there are a lot more folks here from Indiana than I had anticipated.

