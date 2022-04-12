Sebring’s vision being lost
I am in agreement with Mr. Allan W. Trevelyan of Sebring whose recent letter pointed out an error in the CRA’s plans for a water park requiring palm trees to replace live oak trees. Sadly, more than one decision has resulted in the loss of George E. Sebring’s family home and a vacant lot standing where the Nan-Ces-O-Wee once stood.
Although the Kenilworth Lodge has been on the National Historic Register for more than 20 years, it is not being maintained.
George E. Sebring had a vision for the community that he and his family established here. New isn’t always better. Old doesn’t require demolition.
Georgia Lee Eshelman
Sebring