Second Amendment
versus deaths
This will be a short letter. I believe in the Second Amendment rights, but the United States can’t go back to the “Days of the Wild West”. There are way too many shootings and deaths in the United States; people need to wake up and work to reduce it.
I’ve started thinking that some people don’t care if there are gunfights in the street, but many people get killed that are innocent bystanders, plus the mass shootings that are happening every week.
States need to review their firearm laws, it would be best to have some type of training, and maybe a quick background check. Laws involving gang violence need to be tougher.
Family and friends need to pay more attention to what is happening around them, this includes who’s in gangs or who has maybe some anger or health issues. Parents also need to become more aware of what their children are doing or feel; this includes parents being a good role model.
Ed Dickerson
Avon Park
