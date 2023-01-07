Secondhand smoke prevailed over all
March 2022 I wrote to the owner who is out of Clearwater, Florida that owns this low income housing community, about secondhand smoke entering my most private spaces – my bathroom, bedroom, and porch area.
The owner never responded so I wrote to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development under the American Disability Act, and the Civil Rights Act.
HUD sent my case to the U.S. Department of Agriculture Civil Rights Division, then turned it over to Mrs. Chapman to handle any questions she needed to resolve this; “Me moving” came up first and nothing got better after that.
On Oct. 21, 2022 Mrs. Chapman called me, my case is closed, then told me of “the rule” that allows the owner to simply “opt-out” from making this community smoke free.
I wrote a book; in the introduction of my book I wrote, “What is out there to protect us can be covered up and sold.” This one-liner sparked concerns again, because this is what my book was about. How I caught “all” that covered up shady moves by government, that were put there to protect us.
I read online a management’s handbook from the U.S. Department of Agriculture that states the “laws” on the American Disability Act and the Civil Rights Ace, that before the loan is to be approved “an owner” must abide with these laws.
This out-of-date rule is not the law and this rule prevailed over the American Disability Act and the Civil Rights Act. What is wrong with this picture. HUD and the USDA are Federal.
I was waiting from Oct. 21 for the case closed letter, but Mrs. Chapman called Dec. 20. She had two more questions for me.
How did I mail the letter to the owner? Post office? Mailbox? Did I have anyone that knew about the letter I wrote?
Mrs. Chapman said HUD needed to be more thorough, and sent my complaint back to her. She grilled me the first time, like a drill sergeant. What did they think I was lying about? The cigarette smoke? Or the people that are smoking?
Breathing is a major life essential. Secondhand smoke is not. This is a serious defect that is impairing legal soundness.
Sherian Palmer
Lake Placid
