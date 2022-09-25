Seeing is believing
I can’t believe that our president and vice president can stand in front of the camera and tell the American people that the southern border is safe and secure.
Partly cloudy skies this morning. Thunderstorms likely during the afternoon. High 87F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%..
Scattered thunderstorms early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 74F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Updated: September 25, 2022 @ 3:56 am
I can’t believe that our president and vice president can stand in front of the camera and tell the American people that the southern border is safe and secure.
Turn on your television. Cameras don’t lie, but people do.
Our border is filled with “illegal” people – some good, some bad.
With little or no vetting going on, the border is a breeding ground for human traffickers, drug smuggling, gang members, common criminals and millions of dollars in illegal drugs.
If you continue to believe the BS, I think I can find a bridge for you to purchase.
Hopefully we can find some better candidates than Biden or Trump in 2024.
John Hughes
Lake Placid
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.