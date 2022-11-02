Seeing is believing

‘Just because you believe something doesn’t mean that it’s true.’ Consciousness requires empirical evidence of something either observed or experienced to be true or not. For example, some believe that the earth is flat, but through observation we know that that’s just not true, as one can see curvature through a telescope looking across a large lake. Or when flying in planes, and in pictures of our world taken from outer-space. Thereby, flat-earthers are delusional and crazy, for they deny reality.

