Seeing is believing
‘Just because you believe something doesn’t mean that it’s true.’ Consciousness requires empirical evidence of something either observed or experienced to be true or not. For example, some believe that the earth is flat, but through observation we know that that’s just not true, as one can see curvature through a telescope looking across a large lake. Or when flying in planes, and in pictures of our world taken from outer-space. Thereby, flat-earthers are delusional and crazy, for they deny reality.
Those who deny reality are delusional and psychotic; including folks who believe conspiracy theories without any substantiating evidence, as they spread like viruses amongst the unwary. Such folks are prone to believe demagogues like Alex Jones, who’s learning he can’t make false accusations without being prosecuted for defamation. Trump’s lies are catching up to him too; but compulsively lying grifters aren’t often-enough exposed as such, and naïve folks continue to believe them, religious charlatans included.
‘Some truths we arrive at through reason,’ e.g., Christ said, “Why callest thou me good? there is none good but one, that is, God.” Hence, we deduce that if the King denied being good and said only God is, thereby ‘only God is righteous.’ So any silly mere mortals claiming to be good and righteous are delusional and psychotic, right? Precisely: aka ‘self righteous hypocrites who’ve lost the holy fear of God, wherein resides the virtues’ — as all humble and virtuous souls know, — while Satan fills them with foolish pride and presumption. For “the fear of God is the beginning of wisdom”: “Judge not, lest (for fear that) ye be judged.” So respect Christ and avoid His wrath, fool: don’t deny Christ’s reality. If you do and judge yourself, and others, Christ will harshly judge you. Therefore, “Blessed are the meek,” ‘who don’t judge’ — that’s deductive reasoning, see?