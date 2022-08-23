History will look at Julius Caesar with mixed reviews. While he was a great military figure and brought Rome many victories, he did destroy a 750-year-old republic. His greedy self-interest got in the way as he was declared Dictator for Life.
We know how this story goes. After Cesar’s dictatorship, Octavian defeated Mark Anthony and declared himself the first Emperor of Rome and voided its Constitution. In a blink of the eye, The Roman Republic was gone and Julius Caesar set the stage for authoritarian dictatorship for hundreds of years. America seems determined to follow in his footsteps.
Fast forward to current times. Donald Trump, Ron DeSantis, Greg Abbott all are in contention to become modern day Caesar 2.0. Unbridled, greedy self-interest again takes hold as any one of these would see themselves as America’s first Emperor.
Mr. Abbott encourages citizens to turn in their neighbors for monetary reward. Mr. DeSantis restricts free assembly, dictates how children should think and how businesses should run. Mr. Trump is just a useless self-serving windbag. The trends in America today are frighteningly close to a dictatorial government that monitors our wombs, education, reading material, and exerts totalitarian media control.
It is a valid fear that our Constitution might not survive another attack by those who claim to support it while forming armies of armed punks willing to use violence to win in conflict what they lost at the ballot box. If those willing to attack the Constitution with guns have their way, Lincoln’s warning that our government will “perish from the earth” will come true.