History will look at Julius Caesar with mixed reviews. While he was a great military figure and brought Rome many victories, he did destroy a 750-year-old republic. His greedy self-interest got in the way as he was declared Dictator for Life.

We know how this story goes. After Cesar’s dictatorship, Octavian defeated Mark Anthony and declared himself the first Emperor of Rome and voided its Constitution. In a blink of the eye, The Roman Republic was gone and Julius Caesar set the stage for authoritarian dictatorship for hundreds of years. America seems determined to follow in his footsteps.

