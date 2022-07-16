Seniors only ones voicing opinion
There is something missing from the local print media. Take July 5 for example? Two articles chosen pieces in the “Viewpoints” section of the newspaper. The best I can tell, this section is for the most part reserved for the people in their 70’s, 80’s and 90’s. Dang, the “kid” is off to college. OK, I will give you there are some submissions that may be from some younger staff writers but we know when it comes to “Viewpoints,” in that case, “birds of a feather flock together,” particularly when it comes to a paycheck.
It wasn’t lost on me that now the “geriatric” sect are arguing over promiscuity. While not long ago the owner of the newspaper group was advertising rock-n-roll tribute shows. Ladies, cover your eyes when Elvis Presley shakes, rattles and rolls! I have three credits towards my BA in criminology from a class in social gerontology at FIU.
Also, one of the lead articles in that same day’s paper. A lawyer preparing a high profile case based on insanity.
Yep, the acorn doesn’t fall far from the grand (great grand) parents tree.”
For the record Ed is 47. Ooops, typo, 74!
Ed Hummell
Sebring