Service has been tireless

I vote for the person that I believe can get the job done, and will best represent myself and other senior citizens. In the race for Highlands County Commissioner, District 2, this choice has never been easier.
When Don Elwell served our county before, he did it tirelessly, answering citizens questions and helping people of all ages and across all party lines with their problems. He has helped me on multiple occasions, answering and resolving my issues quickly every single time.
Add to that his nonstop presence on social media and out in community gatherings and you have something you never see these days – someone in politics that you can be proud of. While I knew Don hasn’t been in office for nearly two years, I know he still continues to help folks regardless, which speaks volumes to me. To show the contrast, I also didn’t even know who the current commissioner has been for nearly two years until she started to run for re-election. That, too, speaks volumes to me.
The winner of a recognition for being the Best Local Elected Official in the entire state of Florida is right here in Highlands County, and running to represent us all once again. To me, this is one of the easiest choices on the ballot. I encourage everyone – senior citizen or otherwise – to vote for Don Elwell in this election and put a proven leader back on our county commission.
Joan Tillman
Sebring
