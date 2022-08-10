Sex crime monitors
Thank you Highlands News-Sun reporter John Guerra for reporting on the Sheriff’s Office Special Victims Unit (SVU) that monitors sexual offenders; Steve Ritenour in charge.
Updated: August 10, 2022 @ 5:12 am
As reported by Mr. Guerra, it appears that the SVU goes to extremes to put their clients back in prison.
After serving their prison sentence they will be monitored for life, in one instance Mr. B did not report a truck he was driving at work; after 15 years trouble free, he was charged with 17 counts and in his June trial is facing 85 years in jail. Another case, Mr. P did not report his access to a Facebook he had no offenses for over 20 years yet SVU arrested him and was facing 70 years.
One would think judge would treat this type of charges with total disdain, not so. It appears that Sgt. Ritenour or the court offers a deal, possibly face 85 years in prison if found guilt or plead guilty and in Mr. P’s case go to prison for 30 months. (At a cost to taxpayers of $60,000. He is now in prison, 26 years after the crime).
Jack Culkin
Lake Placid
