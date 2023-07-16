Shock therapy
If you suffer from “climate madness” then an equally unproven intervention is “shock therapy.” Ready for your first shock treatment?
“Climate is the long-term weather pattern in a region, typically averaged over 30 years.” Wikipedia Friday, 7/14/23, there is a letter in the paper’s Viewpoints concerning climate change but you have to first agree what is climate?
I moved to Highlands County in 1989 from South Florida because in the previous years some folks had suggested it was a nice place to live. I had managed building supply stores from the Canadian border to the Florida Keys.
One of my recollections in those early years living in Highlands as I crisscrossed the county was the use of smudge pots to fight the freeze and protect the orange crop. I cannot tell you the exact year, but there was a freeze that clipped the Polk/ Highlands County line and destroyed a lot of trees. I remember the smudge pots down into the Lake Josephine area. But, it was in this 30-to-34-year period I have been here and what I witnessed.
Now, there is a hot new freeze in Highlands destroying those orange trees and it is called progress.
What about these 30-year cycles? I say I saw smudge pots and I haven’t seen them in 20-25 years? Has it gotten warmer?
I presented an observational argument what I believe I have seen and experienced in 30 years. I am asking your experts. Your agricultural community. Is there anyone that can go back 30, 60 and maybe even 90 years in this decided agricultural county and say, “This is what it was?” Did ole George Sebring need to burn fire wood to stay warm? Without turning it into a political cultural crusade? Or has the next mobile home park or housing community simply answered the question for us, “Who cares about some stinking orange trees?”
Edward Hummell
Sebring
