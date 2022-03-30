Shop “local”
We are from Canada. We could not come to Florida last winter because of COVID. We rented our place for three months. Day two, the renters called our washing machine did not work. We called Musselman’s, they have fast delivery and we felt they were owned locally and would stand by their appliances.
We did not get here ‘til the new year. The washer had been used for only three months and it was making a loud noise. We called Musselman’s and were told it was beyond the year warranty. A serviceman came and replaced a part at the cost of $200. The washer still made very loud noises. I went down to Musselman’s and I explained to the owner.
While speaking to Mrs. Musselman she shared with me her husband died two years ago. It sure made me think my problem was nothing compared to hers. She sent a serviceman out and they concluded they would replace the washing machine although it was past warranty.
We were pleased – and I tell everyone, use “local” people. They do have your backs.
Marg Strong
Sebring