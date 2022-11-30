Shouldn’t you have the last word on you?

The child asks, “Who am I?” The teen asks, “Who will I be?” By middle age, we all have a pretty good idea of who we are and where we fit in this world, but as we grow older, the questions get harder. “What has brought me to this place in time? Have I achieved my goals? Need I ‘explain’ myself to anyone? Is there time to tie up all the loose ends?” There will be different questions and answers for each of us.

Recommended for you