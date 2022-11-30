Shouldn’t you have the last word on you?
The child asks, “Who am I?” The teen asks, “Who will I be?” By middle age, we all have a pretty good idea of who we are and where we fit in this world, but as we grow older, the questions get harder. “What has brought me to this place in time? Have I achieved my goals? Need I ‘explain’ myself to anyone? Is there time to tie up all the loose ends?” There will be different questions and answers for each of us.
This is the stuff of memoir. Will you be hard on yourself? Can you be honest? Will you have regrets for the path not taken? Doesn’t everyone, to some degree or another?
The time has come to forgive yourself and others for regrettable deeds, actions, choices. Let it go. None of us had a crystal ball to guide us. We just had to do the best we could with whatever we had to work with.
Hindsight is a beautiful thing. What would you have done differently? As you ponder all these questions and your answers, this is your opportunity to guide your family with the wisdom you have achieved over a lifetime of decision making. It is time to start on that memoir.
Shouldn’t you have the last word on you? On who you were? It is not true that it is never too late. Your personal ‘use by’ date will come up some day. As you look back over all these years you have lived, you will ask again, “Who am I?” and “Who was I? What did I want to be? Did I get there?” As you answer these questions, those who come after you will thank you for telling your story ... in your own words.