Shrek comes to Highlands
Broadway has arrived in Highlands County as “Shrek the Musical.” Awesome! Amazing! Phenomenal! Authentic! Exceptionally talented cast. Leaves one proud to live in a city where so many volunteers share their talents and love of theater.
This performance surpasses all others in costumes, stage settings, actors perfectly suited to their role (I especially loved donkey and the king), and pure smiles. Every patron owes it to himself/herself to experience the laughter, thrill, excitement, and magic of Shrek. Don’t miss this highly unique opportunity.