Sick of the lies
Going green is a hoax. When you go green it is supposed to be gradual; you don’t shut down the whole country and world. You make sure you have a grid system that can sustain itself and allow for our gas at the pumps to be affordable. It’s not about the rich being able to afford an electric car.
We were independent in our gas at the pumps; now we are dependent on people that hate us – Russia, China, Iran, Venezuela and others. We need to be self producing as well, while trading with foreign countries, but not dependent on them. The USA has the cleanest air in the world; it’s China, India and Russia that has polluted air. Your global warming Accords let them off the hook and has no effect on them.
What our concern should be is that clean water is in the U.S. and our Latin American neighbors. Everyone deserves clean water.
Illegal immigration should be halted. You just can’t let them come into our country and transport them in the middle of the night to various parts of our country. They need to come in legally and taught the Constitution and our freedoms, so they can teach it to their families and children. This insures that our freedoms are protected from generation to generation. You also don’t allow non citizens to vote during elections.
Defunding the police, woke corporations forcing people to conform to their ideologies, and education teaching and instilling perverted lifestyles is not the place for education. Let’s stick to reading, writing and arithmetic.
Let those that want to deviate from Biblical soundness do it outside of the educational system. America is sick of all the lies. All politicians, whether Democrat, Republican or Independent if they lie and keep not their promises should be voted out of office. America needs to hold to the truth and goodness.
Paul Strunc
Sebring