Sign a petition for our water
Florida lakes and waters need Florida’s citizens’ help: 891,589 citizens to be exact. And all it takes is a signature.
“In a recent study examining water quality across the U.S., Florida ranked first for the highest total acres of lakes too polluted for swimming or healthy aquatic life,” WLRN-FM Miami Public Radio reported last month. “That means water can have high levels of fecal matter and other bacteria that can sicken people or low levels of oxygen or other pollution that can harm fish and other aquatic life.”
The study, by the Environmental Integrity Project, was based on Florida’s own reporting of its water quality progress.
With state regulators apparently asleep when it comes to pollution by large political donors, is it any wonder some regular residents are ready to try fixing things? A group calling itself Florida Right to Clean Water has just gained non-profit status. On April 11 it filed the paperwork with the state Division of Elections to try to amend the Florida Constitution in the 2024 election.
The amendment would simply spell out that all of us — 22 million thirsty humans squeezed into the Sunshine State — enjoy the right to clean drinking water. If something threatens to pollute it, we can sue.
They need 891,589 petition signatures by the end of the year to qualify for the ballot.
If you want to sign the petition, their website is www.floridarighttocleanwater.org. (that’s www. Florida right to clean water.org) You just download the petition, sign it, and mail it in. (Or make a few extra copies: I discovered that my friends were very anxious to sign.)
Anne Kennedy
Lake Placid