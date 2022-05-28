Six Flags Over Granada”
Welcome to Highlands County newest Amusement Park! They call it Sun ‘N Lake, Sebring but let’s remember it has its own taxing district and has its own elected officials. For the three years I have been there, 28 years in the county, I would just call it maybe a “nice place to visit but I don’t know if you really want to live in an amusement park.” Remember, DeSantis and the Republicans just got rid of Reedy Creek Improvement District as political punishment for Disney.
It has everything that all the major attractions have around Florida. First off there is Busch Gardens. Bears attacking? It has the Highlands County lawyers and court system for all that free advertising. Last year I sent an email to ‘Parks and Rec’ when I ran across a bear in the SNL Preserve County Park.
Then there is “Six Flags Over Granada.” Yep, a disgruntled loser has now went to six full size flags chastising a political candidate on Granada Boulevard, one of three major entrances and exits to the community. Welcome SNL where district management is waiting for a baker’s dozen.
Disney World, then there are the “mouses” in their hopped cars and trucks with boom boxes and lack of regard for the speed limit. Someone recently asked me if anything could be done? I answered, like the CCC Monthly Newsletter said: “Since when did speaking the truth become a Revolutionary Act?” When it is in Sun ‘N Lake, Sebring.”
Then as Jimmy Buffett sings in “Fruitcakes,” “Religion is in the hands of some crazy a people.” When I Googled “religious theme parks,” they appeared to be mostly closed and sold. Good place to end it.
For my $700 a year? Sun ‘N Lake, Sebring, is a nice place to visit, but is this what they call a planned community?
PS: In case you haven’t figured it out. My property is only two buildings down from “Six Flags Over Granada!”
Edward Hummell
Sebring