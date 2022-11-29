Sleep should not be easy
This year, I witnessed a victory parade marching past grieving families in the cemetery. It was in the form of a political ad by Governor DeSantis. He was bragging about his record with respect to COVID-19.
This year, I witnessed a victory parade marching past grieving families in the cemetery. It was in the form of a political ad by Governor DeSantis. He was bragging about his record with respect to COVID-19.
The Republican approach, beginning with President Trump, was to punt hard decisions. The president punted to the state. The Republican governor punted to counties and municipalities. Our county punted to the one level that has no public health authority: individual businesses.
Unlike DeSantis, Canada listened to real science, not pseudo science. Apart from the few malcontents who got all the airtime, Canadians took steps to defend themselves and others. They wore masks in public places (and businesses continue to do business). Eighty-four percent of Canadians are fully vaccinated. Let’s look at the results. Canada recorded 124 deaths per every 100,000 persons. Here in Highlands County, we have had a whopping 715 deaths per hundred thousand in the same period. That’s nearly 600 more than Canada. I have no words …
Your job is important, and your business is important, but apparently, to our governor, they are more important than nearly 600 lives in our county alone. I am grateful I did not participate in the COVID decisions made by our leaders. I would have trouble sleeping.
L. Laferriere
Sebring
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.