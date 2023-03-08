Smith Powell knows the needs
Dr. Bobbie Smith Powell is seeking the seat to the Sebring City Council on March 14. Dr. Bobbie Smith Powell serves our area through many programs.
She and her husband, Pastor Anthony Powell, serve churches in the area. Dr. Bobbie Smith Powell oversees the HHH Thrift Shop near the high school. HHH uses the profit to distribute food for the hungry. Since before the pandemic; they have distributed thousandss of pounds of food to a needy community.
Dr. Bobbie speaks well on the issues Sebring citizens face. She is well educated and a life learner. Dr. Smith Powell has been part of community efforts for Sebring most of her adult life, working toward needs of all people.
Dr. Smith Powell is an active Democrat serving at state level. Look for her free lunch at Democrat Headquarters as she speaks to the needs of the community March 14 vote in the Sebring City Election for Dr. Bobbie Smith Powell.
Mary Strawsma
Sebring
