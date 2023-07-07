So much needs to be done
I came across an article about William McRaven, the Navy Seal admiral who oversaw the Osama Bin Laden raid. I found it very enlightening and inspiring.
Here are a few of the subjects touched upon:
The admiral makes his bed every day to certain standards learned in the service. Sounds foolish to discuss, but, there is a very sound reason behind it. He was told, “If you can’t make your bed to exacting standards, how are we ever going to trust you to lead a complex Seal mission? Learn to do the little things right and you’ll learn to do the big things right.”
He was told while overseas in Afghanistan that he had cancer and he had to return home for treatment. A list of people who were injured the night before was posted. He felt that it put his own problem in perspective.
Saddam Hussein was captured and the Admiral was told that they had to hold him for 30 days. Hussein was pompous and arrogant when captured but as the days passed and he no longer had his palaces, generals and all the trappings, he just became a pathetic old man. Contrast him with Nelson Mandela, who spent almost 30 years in prison and came out of incarceration as strong as he went in.
This caused me to think about our country and political situation today.
Do you know any Republican politician who does the little things right so that he will do the big things right? I can’t name one. All the spotlight is on are those with a lot of bluster and no depth. What about putting all the country’s needs in perspective. Anyone? How about both Democrats and Republicans working together, taking care of the small things so that the big things will follow.
So much needs to be done. Let’s start with our future, the children. No child in this United States should go to bed hungry. No child should have to live in unsafe conditions with no education. That’s taking care of one little thing. Let’s build from there.
And now, the big man. The bully, the narcissist, the grifter, the carney, the liar. A lie is an untruthful assertion with an intention to deceive. If you took all the trappings, hangers on, “Yes” men, followers, money, away from Donald Trump, what would you have? As time went on, you would have a pathetic old man. What a way to go.
Judith Eckstein
Sebring
