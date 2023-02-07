Social Security and Medicare need to be stabilized
The public needs to wake up on what some of the Republicans in congress want to do to Social Security and Medicare. People need to think about what is going to happen to our country if there are reductions to Social Security and Medicare benefits. This could affect people getting benefits now, but it really can affect you and your children and grandchildren in the future.
Social Security and Medicare were created to provide some type of income and medical services in retirement years. The basic concept of pensions has drastically been reduced, basically many have gone to some type of investment funds which is dependent on if the stock market is up or down. If social security is reduced or is privatized our countries stand of living will severely decrease. Changes do need to be made, maybe increase the social security payroll tax deduction to a higher level, it should be all based on a percentage of most income. Disability and SSI really need to be monitored for fraud.
Medicare needs to stay around; people need be able to have medical coverage during their retirement years. It does need to be monitored for fraud, it happens a lot. The cost of coverage under things like Part B need to be watched because a husband and wife team could end up paying quite a bit for various parts, it adds up for a husband and wife team.
The United States can easily revert to a lower standard of living, basically going back in time where so many people struggle. I do think there can be cuts in other programs (i.e. disability, SSI, welfare, etc.). Congress needs to address how to stabilize the Social Security and Medicare programs. If congress reduces benefits it will affect everybody, your political party won’t matter.