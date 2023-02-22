Solid foundation is a good response
Regards (to a recent) letter (Build an inclusive community, Jan. 28, 2023 edition of the Highlands News-Sun), my initial inclination was to address perceived weaknesses in his arguments. On consideration, I believe that inclination to be closer to the root problem than anything in (the writer’s) letter.
Undisciplined and rigid “my way is right and good, and your way is wrong and evil” mentality permeates many of our social institutions and intercourses today. The philosophy is so human I’m certain it has always been there, but of late – supercharged with pernicious social media filter bubbles – it seems ever more prevalent and destructive.
To love, respect and serve one another attracts as a solid foundation upon which to build a good response to our current toxic social discourse, but how to incorporate such lofty sentiment into the blood sport of politics gone off the rails? One answer is no demand, no supply.
In part, we get the politics and politicians we reward (and deserve) through our election process. Now, I do my best to understand the candidates’ principles (by their fruits ye shall know them), how closely they align with the better angels of our nature, and vote accordingly.