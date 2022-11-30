Solving complex problems
The United States Civil War was a good example of our government’s failure to effectively function solving complex problems without bloodshed.
During our last presidential election in 1860 prior to the Civil War, four presidential candidates with different perspectives were competing for United States president.
President FDR Roosevelt hoped after World War II, the developing United Nations could provide freedom from war through skillful negotiations and freedom from fear through world military disarmament.
LeRoy Esler
Sebring
