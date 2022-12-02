Some friendly advice shared
An Open Letter to Donald Trump:
First let me say that I am a great admirer of you, Mr. President. I think you did a marvelous job as president.
Now I would like to give you some advice from a loyal supporter.
Please shut up that gator mouth.
Shut up about Hilary Clinton. She’s yesterday’s news. Nobody cares about her anymore. She’s done. Finished. We all know she’s a crook. And we all know nothing is going to be done about her. Nada, nix, nothing.
Shut up about Hunter Biden. We all know he’s an immoral sleaze. He can depend on the old man’s money. And we all know nothing is going to be done about him either.
We the voters want to know what you will do to fix our broken country, if given a second chance.
Stop with the negativity, the insults, the smart alecky remarks. All of that is beneath a man of your stature and your intelligence.
Tell us what positive things you are going to do to drag our country out of the swamp the Democrats have made. You know how to do this. You made American great again once, and you can do it again. But you need to focus on the positive. A negative campaign is a losing campaign.
Work with other influential Republicans like Ron DeSantis, Greg Abbot, Tim Scott, Trey Gowdy, Lindsey Graham, Nikki Haley, Newt Gingrich, the conservative newscasters. Do not alienate these people. Let them help you. You cannot go it alone. You need the support of loyal Republicans. You need to formulate a plan that will attract Democrats and Independents to our party.
We want to help you make America great again, and we need to do it by accentuating the positive.
Suzanna Harvill Crean
Avon Park
