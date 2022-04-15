Something is missing
Unlike Ukraine, where Russia is the threat, Americans see each other as the threat.
We all talk about how divided things are here, but when you step into a country of such incredible unity, you realize what we’ve all been missing.
Something important has gone missing from America. And when you consider the besieged people of Ukraine, all pulling together, striking as a single fist against a common foe, it’s natural to identify the missing thing as unity.
But what we are seeing in Ukraine is the predictable byproduct of an immediate existential threat. Take away the threat, and the unity will go with it. Recall how unified Americans were after September 11 and December 7. Then recall how quickly we returned to our bickering ways.
What has gone missing from this country is not some idealized unity. Rather, it is something more profound. We no longer share a narrative. We no longer have a common thread.
Let some international enemy bomb these shores and you’ll have all the unity you can stand.
That’s the state of this union. America is a nation in stasis, getting nowhere because it is simultaneously being pulled in opposite directions toward fundamentally different visions. The need to fix this – better education in civics, history, critical thinking, and media literacy along with improved policing of social media – could hardly be more urgent.
After all, if you pull a thing in different directions at the same time, it can’t move.
But it can break.
Arthur Autry
Avon Park