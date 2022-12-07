Southern border different than northern border
You asked for responses and here is mine. I immigrated to Canada for 15 years because I was married to a Canadian. Most of their immigrants to Canada come from the commonwealth. Over 30% are from India. Their ability to do so is fast tracked because for the most part, commonwealth members are for commonwealth members. I’d like to see a Honduran or a Salvadorian stat on immigration there.
I had to prove I could support myself for five years before they admitted me. I couldn’t vote, work for the government, police or their government schools. It’s OK, I agreed with that.
So I see your argument about Canada to put a smirk on my face. I loved the medical there, because I was in my 20’s/30’s. The old saying goes, “It’s great as long as you don’t get sick”. My friends there are my age now (70’s) and their care sucks for lack of a better word.
I’ll admit, I was not a very good Canadian. I didn’t realize until I had been there a few years that I really had given up a lot of rights that I took for granted in the USA. I returned after 16 years. My kids were born in Canada, and never have had any inkling to return there.
But I digress, I do not believe for one second that Canada lets people into their country like we are allowing across our southern border. Additionally, their immigration stats of non-commonwealth immigrants dwindles enormously when one looks at the stats from that view.