Sow ‘wild oats’ but crop failure won’t happen
I read with great interest the article, “Judgment is a reserved job”. Is the writer ready to accept her statement, “judgment is reserved for God alone”? The context is sexual preference and action. Is animal behavior the standard for human behavior?
Yes, I fully agree that judgment is reserved for God alone, but He has judged such sexual behavior. But are you willing to accept it? Talk is cheap. Here is the test: Genesis 19; Matthew 19:1-9; Romans 1:18-32; 1 Corinthians 6:9-11; Galatians 5:19-21; Revelation 21:8.
But, “The Lord is not slack concerning His promise, as some count slackness, but is LONGSUFFERING toward us, NOT WILLING that ANY should perish but that ALL should come to REPENTANCE” (2 Peter 3:9 caps added). I have the right to make the decision/choice, but am I willing to accept the consequences? “Do not be deceived, God is not mocked; for whatever a man sows, that he will also reap” (Galatians 6:7). Yet, many want to sow “wild oats” and then pray for a crop failure. “It ain’t gonna happen”!