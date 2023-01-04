Special thanks to firemen, others
My home was struck by lightning on Dec. 22 during a storm and Sun n Lakes Fire Department responded to my 911 call. These firemen were absolutely awesome and went above and beyond to contain the damage. The event occurred at 12:30 at night; they were there until 2:30 a.m. and made sure I was safe as well as my home. A special thank you to firemen John Paynor, Sean Miligan and Luke Andrews.
My Allstate agents, Kathy Kalsky and Carla, invited me to their home for Christmas dinner as their office felt so bad for this to have happened around the holidays. Thank you Allstate for your kindness and concern. I know I can count on Allstate to get my home repaired as well.
Ken Leblanc, a contractor from Lake Placid, came immediately the following day and was responsible for finding me a roofer to patch my roof temporarily. Thank you all for your kindness and service!