Special thanks to firemen, others

My home was struck by lightning on Dec. 22 during a storm and Sun n Lakes Fire Department responded to my 911 call. These firemen were absolutely awesome and went above and beyond to contain the damage. The event occurred at 12:30 at night; they were there until 2:30 a.m. and made sure I was safe as well as my home. A special thank you to firemen John Paynor, Sean Miligan and Luke Andrews.

