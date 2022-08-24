I am writing today to advocate for change on the Highlands County Board of County Commissioners as they can’t seem to tell the truth and like to take a victory lap prematurely. I am referring to the current Board of County Commissioners and budget director claiming they are lowering our taxes … they are not.
The lowering of the millage rate is not lowering our taxes. Even if they chose the rollback rate of 7.8 mils, this would still be an increase to the taxpayers, all of which are suffering right now. If our county leaders really wanted to save the taxpayers they would do more to cut costs, lower expenses and lower the millage so that the increase in property values did not have a negative effect on the individual taxpayer. Instead of cutting costs to lower the millage they brought the millage down through utilizing the reserves. If they were working for us as citizens they would have brought down the millage and cut costs and expenses so that those who elected them could benefit.