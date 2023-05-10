Spot on
Kudos to the writer on May 5, Ed Engler, in his letter about the trials and tribulations of the loser Donald Trump. A litany of scandals, frauds and constant litigations on a myriad of deceptive and in some cases, illegal, actions taken by the biggest grifter and fact check liar ever to be in the White House.
The biggest gripe from Trump is the fake news, yet he relies on that very same press to keep him in the lime light with their constant reporting on his every move both positive and negative. He wants his name and picture out to the public no matter the issue. A constant egotist, we have been talking and watching this loser now for almost nine years. Enough is enough.
Trump has managed to blame everyone else for all of the problems facing him and manages to keep getting donations supposedly for his election campaign when in fact the money goes to his lawyers fighting to keep him out of jail. His constant answer that everything is a political witch hunt is the weakest comment considering rape cases, election fraud, Jan 6th and documents taken to his country club, which is against the law. These facts here just add to the long list noted in Mr. Engler’s well written letter.
Was well worth the reading.