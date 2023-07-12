Squeezed dry
So [Road and Bridge] Supervisor [Jonathan] Harrison (7/11/23) is blaming electric and hybrid cars for a shortfall in road maintenance funds and thinks all taxpayers should fork over another half per cent. Since he put a personal touch on this saying his mother drives an EV, I’ll state this in those terms as well.
After all taxpayers provided a generous rebate on the sticker price of your mother’s car, you now propose we taxpayers make up the tax shortfall she helped create. Everyone owes owners of EVs in perpetuity and we should never expect them to pay their full share of the bill.
Why not tax the charging stations that are popping up around us. Also certified odometer readings could be required with each EV plate renewal and the appropriate tax charged when paying. This would more likely insure equitable assessment of taxes than to tax everyone on every purchase. But it wouldn’t be the gold mine that another half cent would be and since no mention of refunding gas taxes to us commoners who drive combustion engines, I would assume you would keep those funds as well.
I don’t think voters will go for this as we are just about squeezed dry now. True public servants look for equitable methods of acquiring funds, not carving out favors for the few privileged individuals. “Everyone should pay their fair share”, a falsehood recycled and repeated daily, even locally.