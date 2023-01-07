Stamping out the ignorance of socialism
Responding to “Another take on Socialism and Biden” (Dec. 13, 2022). The writer was making the case that all those ignorant Republicans were wrong in their condemnation of “Socialism.”
The writer claimed we already have socialism in this country. His proof is that we enjoy such things as public power, Social Security, price supports, bank deposit insurance, independent labor organization, police, teachers, politicians and government workers, welfare and education.
This argument is totally fallacious. All those things he listed as proof of socialism in America is merely betterment programs established by the people in a free republic (note the words of our Pledge of Allegiance).
According to the renowned Dr. Ranier Zitelmann, socialism is a scenario of no private ownership of land or means of production. Instead, all of these assets are owned by the state. Government agencies in charge of economic planning decide what and how much is manufactured.
In this writer’s opinion, it is dangerous to suggest we even consider socialism as a form of government for America. Ever since those two misguided intellectuals, Marx and Engles, created the bankrupt theory of communism/socialism in the 1840s, millions of people have died as a result of applications of the theory in their countries.
Intellectuals continue to push socialism because they believe in the past the practitioners of it did not get it right. They believe with the proper highly intellectual application of socialism in the correct fashion we will achieve a utopian paradise for all.
Sadly many partisan politicians do not hesitate to use the narcotic appeal of socialism to gain favor with a naive populace in order to gain political power. This will only lead to the destruction of the American miracle along with its freedoms and unmatched economic prosperity for all.
Mack W. Payne
Lake Placid
