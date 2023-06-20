I read with great interest the account in Friday’s paper of the Sebring City Council meeting which reported Councilman Josh Stewart as saying, “Every one of us has our personal and religious beliefs. To me, those end when I walk in the door. The Constitution comes first.” Such expressions sound a good deal like the concept of laïcité (“secularism”) which forms a key part of the political theory of France and the province of Quebec and relegates matters of faith to the realm of purely private observance.
By contrast, the view of the American Founders as expressed in George Washington’s Farewell Address and other documents is that “religion and morality are indispensable supports” of our system, the security for oaths such as the one Mr. Stewart invokes, and the highest protection of our constitutional commitments.