Still ducking head
I would like to say a few words about the A readers thoughts on Prophet or Profit.
Sunshine this morning. Increasing clouds with thunderstorms developing this afternoon. High 87F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%..
Scattered thunderstorms early, mainly cloudy late with a few showers. Low 74F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Updated: September 20, 2022 @ 5:53 am
I would like to say a few words about the A readers thoughts on Prophet or Profit.
First, a man who would have seven children as Karl Marx did, and be supported by friends handouts, in my books is not very much of a man, so I wouldn’t be inclined to heed anything he said or wrote.
It amazes me how our friends on the liberal side constantly accuse the NRA, evangelicals, anti-vax, and MAGA of scare tactics, lying, fear and anger when they themselves use all those things, with a few more like “for the children,” or “this tax is just for the rich,” and we love minorities, we’re for the working man, cheez what liars they are. They are the alliance known as the Democratic party of the gullible.
The only thing I do agree with is that big business will try to dominate workers which is why we have labor unions and workers will try to dominate big business for more power. This used to be a good working relationship, until the referee, our Congress, began the slide downward allowing to be corrupted with power and lobbyist; the two have ruined the system and blamed it on everyone but themselves.
Good lord I am so sick and tired of having to duck my head, for defending and loving my country, worshiping God, and wanting the government to stay out of my life and pocket.
Jay Broker
Sebring
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.