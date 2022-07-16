Still more to come
I told you before that there was more to come and here it is.
Baseball Joe: It’s too bad that Mr. Big missed his calling. Rather than being the Resident (sic) of America, he should have been in baseball. After all, he is batting 1,000% on being wrong on every single issue involving foreign affairs in his 50 years of so called service, and it continues to this day. But then again, he is only taking orders from The One, The big “O.” We are in his third term and he is still controlling to puppet strings.
TV: Have you noticed all the new shows being advertised? Same sex marriages, mixed marriages, The Book of Queer same sex lovers and on and on? I thought that I was normal because I, being a white man, married a white girl. Now I feel out of place. I read in the Bible that God destroyed Sodom and Gomorrah for this very reason. I guess that Hollywierd (sic) has raised its ugly head and decided to foist its beliefs on all the youngsters in this country. How dare you say “Don’t say gay!”
Truth in advertising: We just bought a used car from a local dealer. The sticker price was $24,099. We put down a $3,500 deposit. Out comes the paperwork. After all was said and done, we financed over $26,100. Down payment, gone. We were told that there was nothing we could do about that, that’s just the way it is. If the dealers know about this, why don’t they include it in the original price? Deceptive. Are you listening to me Congresspersons? I can’t name the company involved here but those who know me, just ask.
Memorial Day malapropos: The most honorable and solemn day of the year is Memorial Day for all veterans organizations. Our flag is at half staff for half a day, sun up until noon. Being a past commander at my Legion Post, preforming ceremonies, it is impossible for me to raise the flag at noon at my post and go to my home and also raise the flag at noon. I have elected to lower my flag at home on the start of the three-day celebration until the morning after the period is over. That just upsets me when the government say to lower the flag for a “flea bag senator” who has never served, for three to seven days. My flag is only lowered for veterans. Period. God bless America.
Stay tuned, more to come on the incompetent VA.
Dave Doty
Lake Placid