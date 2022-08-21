An open letter to D-R Media CEO David Dunn-Rankin:
I was away when you wrote your two columns about life being better today than it was 40-50 years ago, so I’m not sure what it all covered, but from Sunday’s 8/14/22 column, I get some of your points.
First off, I agree with you. I am grateful for being blessed to live in the United States of America, and I agree Social Security and Medicare benefits are better today. Cost of living keeps going up and that is especially hard on low income folks.
But here’s me – I don’t remember the country being so divided. I think there is more evil in the world today: violence, shootings, protesting, etc. I know it happened in the past, but not to the extent of today. Maybe being bombarded by too much media plays a part. Technology has made a lot of things simpler, but also (in my opinion) has had some negative effects.
Your points seem to promote financial improvements, which are important, sure. But I remember the “simple things of life” being much better. I guess those things could differ from person to person. Family time, church events, just enjoying being alive and healthy. So to that extent, I have to disagree that today life is much better than 40-50 years ago.
By the way, I used to hitch-hike home from high school and a friend and I hitched home to Indiana from California. I wouldn’t recommend that today.
I hope you’re right about life being better in the future. Myself, I’m concerned. I hope we can all come together, respect one another even though we may be of a different race and have different opinions and beliefs and live life please to God (If you so believe). I do!