Stop spending

What is wrong with the Republicans in congress? Respected Republicans like Lindsey Graham and 70% of elected House Republicans voted to send the $40,000,000,000 (forty billion) totaling fifty-four billion at last count, to Ukraine in the middle of record inflation, a border invasion, and baby formula shortage in America? While cutting our own military support, sending oil to China and India from our oil reserve. Pray America does not need that oil. Eleven Senators Hawley, Paul, Blackburn, Braun, Marshall, Hagerty, Lee, Crapo, Boozman, Tuberville, and Lummis voted against the bill. Thank you!

