Stop spending
What is wrong with the Republicans in congress? Respected Republicans like Lindsey Graham and 70% of elected House Republicans voted to send the $40,000,000,000 (forty billion) totaling fifty-four billion at last count, to Ukraine in the middle of record inflation, a border invasion, and baby formula shortage in America? While cutting our own military support, sending oil to China and India from our oil reserve. Pray America does not need that oil. Eleven Senators Hawley, Paul, Blackburn, Braun, Marshall, Hagerty, Lee, Crapo, Boozman, Tuberville, and Lummis voted against the bill. Thank you!
Ukraine and suffering Ukrainians should be supported and encouraged by other nations. But. Ukraine was a corrupt nation, Biden threatened to withhold one billion dollars unless they fired the lead prosecutor investigating Hunter. We have no accountability; what does China have to extort Biden with? Is the money spent for the war effort, helping the refugees, food, medical help, or paying off a debt?
Biden has an obsession against Putin while China has a target on our back. China used a biological attack on the world that took the lives of millions around the world. Continues to steal our Technology and Intellectual property. TIC TOC a China based social media should not even be allowed in America. Put America first, look for the label “Made in America”.
To “Make America Great Again” get out and vote, know your candidate, can they keep their word? Demand no mail-in ballots unless they can be verified through state voter rolls, demand voter ID. I cannot get a $1.30 prescription without an ID. One day voting and cleaning up voter rolls. Get involved in your hometown politics and school boards. We have been asleep at the wheel. Wake up or we will lose America to the Woke generation.